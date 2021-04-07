Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,751 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

