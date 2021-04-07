BarnBridge (BOND) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.36 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $86.36 million and $2.39 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $42.48 or 0.00074886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032,866 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

