Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $799.40

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 799.40 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 789.80 ($10.32), with a volume of 2443483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779.80 ($10.19).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 639.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

