Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

