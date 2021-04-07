Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,569 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,149,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,042 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.