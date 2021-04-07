Base Protocol Trading Down 9.9% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $108,024.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,821,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,648 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

