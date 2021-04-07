BASIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,870.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $43.21 million and $39,870.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00633812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.