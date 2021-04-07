Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,990 Shares

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 979,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

