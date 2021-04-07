Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,990 Shares

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 979,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $95.19.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.