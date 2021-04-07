Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

