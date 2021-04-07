Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €89.60 ($105.41) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 52 week high of €90.04 ($105.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

