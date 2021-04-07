BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

