Beacon Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $8,457.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

