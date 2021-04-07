Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Cap of $93.91 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Beam has a market cap of $93.91 million and $29.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,475,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

