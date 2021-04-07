Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.43 million and $2,903.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

