Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.