Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

