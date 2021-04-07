Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $460,814.16 and approximately $243,098.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,925,657 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

