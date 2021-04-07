Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.80

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 2329206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.80 ($1.59).

BEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.52. The company has a market cap of £181.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

