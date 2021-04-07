Beldex Price Reaches $0.0647 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Beldex has a market cap of $63.47 million and approximately $9,096.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

