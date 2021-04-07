BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of BellRing Brands worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

