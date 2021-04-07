BellRing Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,456% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.