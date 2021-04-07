Belt (BELT) One Day Volume Tops $17.33 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Belt has a total market cap of $77.69 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $95.72 or 0.00168043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

