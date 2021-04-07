Ben Sutherland Sells 1,507 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

POWI stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 388,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

