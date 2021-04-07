Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,657,423.97 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 16,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $11,776,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

