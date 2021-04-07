Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 644,598 shares.The stock last traded at $48.11 and had previously closed at $47.90.
BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.
In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,356 shares of company stock worth $13,527,238.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)
There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.