Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 644,598 shares.The stock last traded at $48.11 and had previously closed at $47.90.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,356 shares of company stock worth $13,527,238.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

