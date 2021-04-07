BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 37% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

