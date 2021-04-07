Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €70.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on S92. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

