Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €70.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on S92. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

