Berenberg Bank Increases Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to $0.90

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.80 to $0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LUCRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 86,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,210. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

