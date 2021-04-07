Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TSVNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TSVNF opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.