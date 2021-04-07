Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

OTCMKTS AUCOY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.