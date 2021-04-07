Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 729,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,662,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Lowe FS raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.