Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $133.95

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.95, but opened at $138.13. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $136.47, with a volume of 57,033 shares trading hands.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.