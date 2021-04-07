Bezant Price Hits $0.0013 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $8,292.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

