Bezant Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.90 million and $10,410.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

