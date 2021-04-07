Big Data Protocol Market Cap Hits $68.89 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.89 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,910,154 tokens. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

