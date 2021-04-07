Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $376.11 or 0.00668304 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $58.12 billion and $6.26 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
