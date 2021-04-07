Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and $6.30 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028972 BTC.

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,202,518,148 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

