Bintex Futures Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $76,426.47 and approximately $2.04 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00766690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,419.54 or 1.00266011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

