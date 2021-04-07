Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.54. 6,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,821. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

