Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $65.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.78, but opened at $70.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 9,479 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

