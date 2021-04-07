BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.88. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 468,327 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

