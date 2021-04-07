Bionic (BNC) Price Down 47.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market capitalization of $42,154.30 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bionic

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

