Biotron Price Tops $0.0011 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Biotron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Biotron has a total market cap of $73,537.49 and $114.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

