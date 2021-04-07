Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $7,101.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008860 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,572,212 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

