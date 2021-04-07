Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $9,345.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008856 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,578,717 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

