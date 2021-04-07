BitBall Trading Up 74% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

