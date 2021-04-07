Bitball Treasure Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $35.37 million and $473,192.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $78.60 or 0.00140491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

