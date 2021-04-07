BitCapitalVendor One Day Volume Reaches $446,755.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $446,755.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars.

