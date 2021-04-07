Bitcashpay (BCP) Trading Up 98.7% Over Last Week

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $1.35 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 98.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

BCP is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,913,080 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

