Bitcloud Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,678.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,735.10 or 0.99992761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00034379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.94 or 0.00446612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00319645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.79 or 0.00801568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00093907 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,214,379 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.